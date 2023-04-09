Bhopal: Government purchasing wheat at price below MSP, says Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary

MLA Kunal Choudhary |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary has alleged that state government is purchasing wheat at price, which is lower than minimum support price (MSP). The MLA levelled the allegations at a press conference here on Sunday.

The wheat crop was damaged in the state recently because of untimely rain and hailstorm. To give relief to farmers, the state government issued orders to purchase damaged crops. But the MLA Choudhary alleged that the government was forcing farmers to fill a form in which they would give consent to government that their wheat would be purchased at lower price because of moisture in the crop. Thus, the farmers are getting inadequate price of their produce.

He also alleged that the insurance company was earning crores of rupees but farmers were getting poor returns. “From 2017 to 2021, the insurance companies earned Rs 35,000 crore to 36,000 crore from farmers and in return, the farmers will get Rs 2, Rs 5 from them,” he added.

He also alleged that the state government has Rs 64 crore to give to farmers to compensate for the losses. It means that the government and the insurance companies will not share losses of the farmers, he added.