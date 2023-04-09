Bhopal to Delhi: From Paneer to Chicken dishes, here's Vande Bharat Express' interesting menu | Nai Duniya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vande Bharat Express, running from Bhopal to Delhi, offers a wide variety of delicious dishes to add to the enjoyment of the journey. From Paneer to Chicken dishes, passengers can choose from an interesting menu to fill their cravings and enjoy a great meal.

One may choose to try either vegetarian or non-vegetarian food which comes with an additional charge. Passengers need to pay an extra of ₹ 242 for lunch and ₹ 308 for dinner during their booking tickets.

Lunch menu

Skipping to the best part, the extensive delicacies served onboard, the lunch menu of Vande Bharat Express includes Methi Paratha, Paneer Lababdar, Jeera Rice, and many more.

Dinner menu

For those choosing wanting to try veg dishes, you can treat yourself with Ajwain Paratha, Paneer Kolhapuri, Arhar Dal Tadka, Jeera Rice, while non-veg eaters can ask for Chicken Kolhapuri. And, that's not all -- Butter Scotch Ice Cream is also on the plate to call it a yummy and complete meal.

More details

The executive class offers mixed dry vegetable of peas, potatoes, and fenugreek. The lunch and dinner menu may have one or two changes each day, but the rest remains the same, including the parathas.

