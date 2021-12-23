Bhopal: Government officials disrespect Congress MLAs, claims Govind Singh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Govind Singh on Wednesday said that government officials are rude with Congress MLAs and often ignore showing disrespect. He stated this in state Assembly on Wednesday citing example of Congress MLA Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho.

In response, Speaker Girish Gautam assures to protect dignity of every member of the house.

During the assembly session, Singh said general administration department has given clear instructions pertaining to MLAsí protocol.

He also cited the letter of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in which he had asked legislators to participate in development works in their assembly constituencies. He said government officials are ignoring GAD orders.

Citing an example, Singh said a hospital was constructed in Maheshwar from MLA fund of Dr Sadho. The MLA had contacted SDM and also wrote a letter to district collector to fix the hospitalís inauguration date. But SDM gave excuses.

The collector fixed the date and sent it to hospital administration and SDM. But when the MLA reached, she found the gate of hospital locked and no function was organised.

The Speaker assured Singh that the matter will be heard by assembly protocol committee.

PC system

Singh criticised the police commissionerate system. He alleged that more power in the hands of police will make them impractical. He asked not to extend the system in other cities and withdraw it in Bhopal and Indore. He cited many of examples of Bhind district in which innocent people face police atrocities. 'Police atrocities have made me stand here in the assembly. I have fought against the police atrocity and people made me MLA,' he added.

