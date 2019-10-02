Bhopal: Goggles, lipstick fitted with spy cams came handy for women racketeers

BHOPAL: There is nothing unusual for a woman to sport sunglasses and use lipstick. So, if spy camera is fitted with such items as goggles and lipsticks tube, none can get a whiff of it, because they look so harmless and so normal.

All those women who have been arrested in connection with honey-trap and extortion ensure having such glasses and lipsticks in their handbags before entering any place.

Once they entered the destined place they would keep the two items – sunglasses and lipstick on a table, and their mission blackmailing began. Once equipped with compromising footage of politicians and bureaucrats on their spy cameras, the women would apply lipstick, put on their shades and walk away smiling. Everything was so normal as if nothing had happened. But it was far from truth, the women were heavily loaded with all the exclusive material required for the blackmailing and extortion.

They used their spy cameras to record every bit of the events that happened at the place to blackmail the targeted VIPs. Is it not like any James Bond story? Perhaps, it is murkier than that.

These facts came to light during interrogation of the accused women who were arrested by the police. The racketeers informed the investigating officers that they had purchased the most advanced cameras and spy devices for their dirty business.

Sometimes, when they were not satisfied with the camera feed they would call their client again for the act to get better video recording. Sources informed that one of the blackmailer had extorted money from a former member of parliament;

it is claimed that they had demanded Rs 2 crore from him.Interestingly the MP collected the amount of Rs 5 crore from the traders and after paying the amount of Rs 2 crore the rest was shared with the ‘party workers who had helped to collect the amount’.