Bhopal: Girls outshine boys once again as Board announces 100% result

BHOPAL: Girls once again outperformed boys in Higher Secondary School Certificate (10+2) 12th board exam 2021, results of which were declared by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the students for success. Announcing the result, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that 1,71,928 girls cleared the exams with first division against 1,71,137 boys.

Due to corona, examinations were not held so results were prepared on the basis of High school 10th Board Examination results. Hence, students have neither been declared fail nor awarded supplementary and overall result is 100% in both categories-regular and private. Around 6,60,682 students were regular and 76,102 students were private. Result of 6,56,148 students was declared in regular category. Around 3,43,064 of them that is 52% secured first division, while 2,64,295 (40.28%) got second division. Similarly, 48,787 (7.43%), got third division.

In private category, results of 71,996 students were declared. While 19,925 (27.67%) secured first division, 33,944 (47.14%) got second and 18,126 (25.17%) third division. Result of remaining 6,348 students would be declared after verifying 10th board results of other states. MPBSE public relation officer SK Chaurasia, talking to Free Press, said, "MPBSE has declared results of 12th Board on the basis of 10 board results. Student has neither been declared fail nor supplementary given. If a student is not satisfied, he or she may appear in examinations to be conducted in September."