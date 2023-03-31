Bhopal: Girl presumed dead for 9 years found alive, father and brother wrongfully jailed for...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The case of Kanchan Uike is a strange one, who was declared dead by the police came back alive, after nine years.

Based on postmortem report and brother's confession to crime the police had arrested girl's brother and father, accusing them of killing her and burying her "body".

But, nine years later, Kanchan herself appeared, alive and married, claiming that the police had taken someone else's skeleton and falsely accused her family members. The case raises serious questions about the police's investigation and the legal system's functioning.

However, after 7 years, when the police found a skeleton from a grave and conducted DNA tests, they concluded that it was "Kanchan's body". The brother had confessed to the crime, and the father was also arrested. Later, due to age father was given bail.

Kanchan's mother has also claimed that her son was tortured and pressured by the police to confess to the crime. The case is pending in court, and Kanchan has demanded compensation for the wrongful imprisonment of her brother and father.