Bhopal: Girl kidnapped and forcibly married off; relatives booked

Bhopal: A 20-year-old girl who had come to Bhopal to prepare for a government sector job was kidnapped and taken to Neemuch by her relatives 10 days ago. They forced her to marry a man of their choice against her will. However, she escaped from their clutches and lodged a complaint with the local police.

The Neemuch police have now transferred the case to the Shahpura police. The girl had come to Bhopal on December 20 to prepare for some examination.

She told the police that her relatives, who live in Mandsaur, called on her on December 27 and asked her to accompany them on a drive. When the girl got into their four-wheeler, they drove her towards Neemuch. There, they forced her to marry a man of their choice. When the girl refused to cooperate, they thrashed her and even snatched her mobile phone from her.

Later, she escaped from their clutches somehow and approached the local police. The Neemuch cops have booked her aunt, a cousin and their relatives in a case of abduction. The case diary was transferred to the Shahpura police on Tuesday evening.

All accused booked

Shahpura SHO Chandrakant Patel told Free Press that the girl was counselled by the Neemuch police and all the accused - Asha Meghwal, Vinod Meghwal, Shobharam, Kamal Mali and Dashrath Balecha - have been booked and they are on the run.