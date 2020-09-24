Bhopal: Girl hits acquaintance with beer bottle over joke, flees

The Shahpura police have booked a girl for thrashing another girl with a beer bottle over a joke. The incident occurred on Wednesday night. Police said accused Roopal Jain was arrested earlier by crime branch police at Triology bar where she was consuming liquor and enjoying party during the lockdown. She was released later.

On Wednesday night, Roopal had organised a party in her rented room in Trilanga and was taking beer with two men and a girl. Shraddha Tirole, when reached there, jokingly made caste-related remarks against her for drinking beer and eating non-vegetarian food. It irked Roopal to an extent that she hit her with the bottle. She fisted Shraddha repeatedly.

Shahpura police station house officer Chandrakant Patel said Roopal and her friends including Vaibhav, Vishal and Arti were enjoying the party. Shraddha was known to her and she also reached there to attend the party. Shraddha told police that accused ran away after she found that victim was going to lodge a police complaint against her. Police said Roopal is on the run and a case has been registered against her.