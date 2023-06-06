Bhopal: Girl consumes rat poison after failing in X board, dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl, who had failed in Class 10 MP board exams, killed herself by consuming rat poison at her house in Sukhi Sewaniya on Monday.

Sukhi Sewaniya police SHO, VVS Sengar said that the girl identified as Vipasa Meena resided in Sukhi Sewaniya. The girl consumed rat poison at her house on Monday morning around 11:50 am. When her parents went to her room around 1:20 pm, they found her lying on the floor and froth coming out of her mouth. They rushed her to SB hospital in Bagh Sewaniya, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Meena’s friends told police that she was in depression after failing in her exams and this might have prompted her to take the extreme step.

Mental Health Helplines | File