Bhopal: Girl commits suicide a day before marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl committed suicide just a day before her marriage in Chattarpur. The reason of suicide is not yet known, police said on Saturday.

The girl’s (22) marriage was scheduled to take place on May 15 and all the arrangements were made and her family was waiting for the Baraat to reach on the scheduled day.

Superintendent of police (SP), Sachin Sharma told Free Press that the family was happy and preparations were going on in full swing. But in the early morning of Saturday the girl went missing.

The family members searched for the girl and they found her body in Sagar lake, situated near their house.

The mother of the victim gave a statement to the police that the girl used to talk to a boy for the past one year and she did not know the reason of her daughter’s suicide.

The SP further added that the messages going viral on social media are false. The Police have registered a case and have started a probe.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:52 PM IST