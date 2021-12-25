Bhopal: Genome Sequencing, National Institute for Research in Tribal Health performs test with 5 samples

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Institute for Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH) in Jabalpur has conducted genome sequencing tests of 5 samples in Madhya Pradesh, according to NIRTH director. All India Medical Sciences, Bhopal, too has facilities for genome sequencing. But samples are sent to NCDC, Delhi, for genome sequencing.

State government had announced to set up five genome sequencing machines at five government medical colleges but none of them has been installed. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already given instructions to increase genome sequencing rate.

Amidst Omicron fear, on an average 5 per cent to 10 percent of total samples are sent for genome sequencing in Madhya Pradesh, according to doctors.

Samples are sent randomly. So far, 50 samples have been sent from Bhopal in December. Similarly, 67 samples have been sent in Jabalpur district in December. 30 of them tested Omicron negative. Results of the rest of the samples are awaited. Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa, sent only one sample for genome sequencing in December.

NIRTH director Dr Aparup Das said, “We have performed genome sequencing. We have facilities here like PCR machine, whole genome sequencer, water-bath, centrifugal and chemicals. So far, four to five genome sequencing we have done. Samples were sent from Balaghat and military hospital. So we can do genome sequencing.”

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Dr Arvind Rai said, “We have sent 50 samples for genome sequencing in December so far. All samples are sent to Delhi for genome sequencing from Madhya Pradesh. On an average, 10 percent of the total collection of samples are sent randomly for genome sequencing.”

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Ratnesh Kuraria said, “We sent 67 samples from Jabalpur for genome sequencing. And 30 of them tested Omicron negative. Result of the rest of the samples is awaited. So far, no omicron case has been detected.”

Shyam Shah medical college dean Dr Manoj Indulkar said, “We sent only one sample for genome sequencing in December. We send for genome sequencing for those who are tested positive.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:32 PM IST