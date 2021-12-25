Bhopal: Two cheated of Rs 5 lakh in gold coins sale, case registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a fast food vendor were cheated by a group of persons to the tune of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of selling gold coins.

The complainant, Rajdhar Prajapati, who runs a fast food stall in front of a shopping mall on Hoshangabad road, told the police that two persons had come to his stall on December 15 and showed him gold coins.

Both of them claimed that they were residents of Chhindwara district. They told the complainant that they found a box filled with gold and silver coins at a construction site.

They gave three coins to Prajapati and asked him to get the purity of the coins checked with the goldsmith if he had any doubt. Prajapati went to a goldsmith and got the purity verified.

After getting convinced about the purity of the gold, Prajapati expressed his desire to purchase the coins. The deal was fixed at Rs 15 lakh against 1.5jkg ‘gold coins’.

Later, Prajapati approached his friend Balram Thakur and asked him to be a partner in the deal.

On Friday, three persons including a woman met the complainants near the 11-Mill area and handed over a bag filled with the coins. Prajapati and Thakur handed over Rs 5 lakh to the trio and promised them that they would hand over the rest of the money later.

Prajapati and Thakur later went to a goldsmith and requested him to check the purity of all coins. The duo were shocked to know that all coins were fake.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Misrod, Amit Kumar Mishra told the Free Press that a case had been registered against unidentified accused and efforts were on to establish their identities.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:56 AM IST