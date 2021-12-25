Bhopal: Power bill centres to remain open this weekend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity bill centres of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will remain open this weekend.

For the convenience of consumers, 60 bill payment centers in Indore district and all 434 bill centers in the company area will remain open on Saturday and December 25 (Christmas). Electricity bills can be paid at these centres during office hours. Apart from this, customers can make cashless payments while sitting at home through Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pay, MP Online, Credit Card, Debit Card etc. Cashless payment is discounted from Rs 5 to Rs 20 per bill on low tension connection.

Power consumption crosses 6000 MW mark

The demand for electricity on Friday afternoon has been recorded as 6015 MW, highest this year so far. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the demand for electricity is at peak due to Rabi season. He said that during the 24 hours, about 10 crore units of electricity have been distributed. The MD said that maximum power of 1.42 crore units has been distributed in Indore district. After this, 1.35 crore in Dhar district, 1.16 crore in Ujjain district, 98 lakh in Khargone, 92 lakh units in Dewas have been distributed in a single day.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 01:05 AM IST