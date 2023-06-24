 Bhopal: Gas Victims Demand Damages From UCC
Bhopal: Gas Victims Demand Damages From UCC

Nousheen Khan of Children Against Dow Carbide said, “Study has found that people who were in their mother’s wombs during Bhopal gas leak were likely to have 8 times higher rates of cancer."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Gas Tragedy | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gas victims have demanded damages from Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for children. They interacted with media on Saturday.

Nousheen Khan of Children Against Dow Carbide said, “Study has found that people who were in their mother’s wombs during Bhopal gas leak were likely to have 8 times higher rates of cancer, higher rates of disability precluding employment, and lower levels of education.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information & Action said, “Government has taken away Bhopal survivors’ rights to sue Union Carbide in exchange of promise to protect interests of victims of corporation. If governments do not take legal steps to make Union Carbide pay for damages to next generation, it will be a betrayal of that promise.”

article-image

