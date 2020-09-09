Bhopal: Gangster Mukhtar Malik’s house razed under anti-mafia drive

BHOPAL: Amid opposition from locals, the district administration on Wednesday initiated the process to raze down the house of dreaded gangster Mukhtar Malik. The drive is a part of anti-mafia operations of the state government. Gangster Malik, who was arrested from Raisen on Tuesday, is currently in custody of the crime branch.

A removable gang of BMC armed with JCB machines reached the Malik’s house at Ahata Rustam Khan in Shyamla hills early in the morning and started the demolition in presence of heavy police. Cops from all the nearby police stations were deployed at the site as locals had gathered to oppose the drive. .

The municipal teams started hitting on the illegally constructed house with JCBs. The drive lasted till late in the evening and is likely to end on Thursday. As the teams reached the Malik’s house, a number of local people including his family members and relatives tried to obstruct the drive.

The teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) encroachment cell and of the police department surrounded the area from all sides. Police on loudspeakers appealed to the people to leave the site. The locals were warned that they would be booked for illegal gathering and not following the social distancing norms. The drive that continued till 5 pm brought down the two-storey building partially. The cops remained deployed at the site to keep the situation under control.

Ex-corporators, two others detained for obstructing drive

Former local corporator Shabista Zaki, her husband Asif Zaki and another man identified as Faizan were detained for obstructing the administrative work. SHO Shyamla hills Tarun Bhati said Zaki and two others were creating unwanted scenes by leading a gathering and opposing the drive. They were also obstructing the work and so were detained, said the SHO.The BMC has given us an application to book them under the relevant sections, he said.