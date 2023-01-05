Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College PG student commits suicide by injecting self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year post-graduate (PG) student of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal committed suicide inside her hostel room by taking overdose of injections on Wednesday, the police said.

She took the overdose of painkillers and sedatives, sources said. In a suicide note found near her body, the girl said, “Sorry” to her parents for being selfish and weak.

DCP Riyaz Iqbal told Free Press that she was identified as Akanksha Maheshwari (24) of Gwalior, daughter of Arvind Maheshwari. Iqbal added that Akanksha was a first year PG student in gynaecology. She allegedly injected six doses in total of painkillers and sedatives to end her life on Wednesday.

Iqbal further said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which Akanksha apologised to her parents by writing “Sorry Mummy Papa” for taking the extreme step. Iqbal then said that further probe is underway to ascertain the actual reason behind her extreme step, which would only be unearthed after the arrival of the post-mortem reports.

According to unofficial sources, Maheshwari was reeling under immense pressure from the administration’s side and the medical staff of the college. It is also being claimed that she had slid into depression due to being snowed under a lot of work. However, the police did not comment on the issue and said that it is a part of investigation.

Taking precautionary steps, the Koh-e-fiza police have also sealed the room in which Maheshwari used to reside.

Students unable to cope with pressure

State Junior Doctor Association (JUDA) president, Dr Amit Tandiya told Free Press that the student had joined the college a month ago and was in the gynaecology branch. He added that the gynaecology branch doctors deal with immense pressure, due to which some of them are unable to cope with the work pressure. He further said even if the students want to withdraw admission from their seat, they will not be able to do so, until and unless they agree to pay Rs 30 lakh for forgoing their seat. This also puts pressure on the students, leaving them with no option. In the past one year, four to five cases have been reported from different medical colleges of the state.