Bhopal: 850 investors duped of Rs 45 crore, accused arrested from Telangana

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police have arrested a person who cheated more than 850 people in the country to the tune of Rs 45 crore. With the help of technical experts, the police arrested Sachin Gyneshwar Dahke from Karimnagar in Telangana. A native of Amravati in Maharashtra, he is a diploma holder in electronics and communication.

Dahke lured people into investing their money while promising good returns. However, he used the money for personal enrichment, police said on Tuesday. The deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that local resident Sonu Singh had filed the complaint in which he stated that the company headed by Dahke lured him into investing money to get 21 per cent interest.

Initially, he invested small amount on which company gave him interest as promised. Later, he invested more than Rs 5 lakh in the company. He was given the login ID and password so that he could see the profit on website. He was asked to bring more investors for which he was promised adequate commission.

After sometime, Sonu asked for returns on his investment. The company made excuses and did not give the amount. Realising that he was cheated, he lodged complaint at police station. The police registered the case and started investigation.

The police have seized two laptops, two ATMs, two mobile phones, one router and many other electronic gadgets from the accused.

