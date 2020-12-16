Bhopal: Free training in artificial intelligence, machine learning for tech students

Bhopal: The department of technical education is organising a training workshop to develop interest in new core areas, such as artificial intelligence, among the students. This would lead to more students joining such courses.

Engineering and polytechnic students of the state are being given the opportunity to understand modern courses, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Data Science, and learn the nuances by the department of technical education. An online training workshop has been organised on December 18 and 19 under the joint aegis of Microsoft Company and technical education department. This training will be free.

Engineering students will join this training on December 18 and polytechnic students on December 19. These may include students from all branches. In this three-hour online session, the subject experts will introduce the students to such subjects as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science through a lab exercise. The students will also be able to ask questions on live chat.

Students will be evaluated at the conclusion of the workshop. In 20 minutes, 30 questions have to be answered. On scoring 60% or more, they will be given a certificate by Microsoft.