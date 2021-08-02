Bhopal: Free Fire under fire after 13-year-old boy kills self

Chatarpur: Chattarpur police have registered case against the developers of an online game Free Fire after a 13-year-old boy killed himself in the city, state home minister Narottam Mishra told media here on Monday. The boy had committed suicide after losing Rs 40,000 in the game.

The class VI student, who ended his life last Friday, had left behind a suicide note in which he stated that he lost Rs 40,000 in an online game called Free Fire, police had said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed concern over growing habit of online gaming among children, which is leading to suicides. He asked officials to develop monitoring mechanism for it. "A sad incident took place over Free Fire game in Chhatarpur. An FIR has been registered against the company, which developed this game. Superintendents of police in the state have been directed to take action against developers of such addictive games, which are harming young generation and playing with their lives. We have sought state law department's opinion to initiate legal action against such companies," the home minister told reporters.

Chhatarpur Civil Lines police station incharge Rajesh Banjare said on Monday that an FIR under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) of IPC has been registered against the company that developed Free Fire. The help of police cyber cell has been taken to trace monetary transactions in the case.