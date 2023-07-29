Bhopal: Four Minors Enter School To Meet Girl, Stab Teacher | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four minor boys staying at Nishatpura entered government girls’ secondary school to meet a girl and stabbed woman teacher who resisted their attempt, police said.

The police added that one of the boys stabbed a woman teacher when she stopped the boys from meeting the girl. Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the incident took place at the government girls secondary school in Nishatpura on Friday noon.

The boys entered school at around 1 pm. One of them wanted to meet a girl studying in Class 8 at the school. He and three of his accomplices reached near her class and called out her name loudly. Hearing it, teacher Shakuntala Mukherjee present in the class asked them to leave school premises.

Hearing this, the boy who desired to meet the girl flashed a knife and stabbed the teacher. Mukherjee who received injuries in her stomach was taken to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be stable. The police have arrested the key accused and one of his accomplices. The other two accomplices are still at large. Efforts are on to nab him, police said.

