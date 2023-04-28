Bhopal: Four days on, Kaliasot tiger keeps foresters on toes

Tiger spotted in |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after the tiger was spotted on Kaliasot Dam road, the forest officers are keeping a close eye on its movement.

The forest officials have stepped up the vigilance around the area and alerting passersby.

Speaking to the Free Press, District Forest Officer of Bhopal Alok Pathak said that the big cats are wandering in the jungle and a close watch is being kept on them. They haven't been spotted outside the forest area.

Notably, a day before yesterday, a tiger came out from the jungle and killed a street dog. The rare appearance of a tiger near the road had left everyone stunned. After killing the dog, tiger strolled for a while and even charged on the patrolling forest employees. The employees had a narrow escape.

