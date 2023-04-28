 Bhopal: Four days on, Kaliasot tiger keeps foresters on toes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Four days on, Kaliasot tiger keeps foresters on toes

Bhopal: Four days on, Kaliasot tiger keeps foresters on toes

Speaking to the ‘Free Press’, District Forest Officer of Bhopal Alok Pathak said that the big cats are now inside the jungle and a close watch is being kept on them

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Tiger spotted in |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after the tiger was spotted on Kaliasot Dam road, the forest officers are keeping a close eye on its movement.

The forest officials have stepped up the vigilance around the area and alerting passersby.

Speaking to the Free Press, District Forest Officer of Bhopal Alok Pathak said that the big cats are wandering in the jungle and a close watch is being kept on them. They haven't been spotted outside the forest area.

Notably, a day before yesterday, a tiger came out from the jungle and killed a street dog. The rare appearance of a tiger near the road had left everyone stunned. After killing the dog, tiger strolled for a while and even charged on the patrolling forest employees. The employees had a narrow escape.

Read Also
Expected such mortality rates: South Africa Govt on cheetah deaths at Kuno National Park
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard enters Satna house, attacks two; caught after 5-hour long rescue operation

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard enters Satna house, attacks two; caught after 5-hour long rescue operation

Bhopal: In absence of stage, CM Chouhan climbs a chair to address 'Ladli Behnas'

Bhopal: In absence of stage, CM Chouhan climbs a chair to address 'Ladli Behnas'

Bhopal: Four days on, Kaliasot tiger keeps foresters on toes

Bhopal: Four days on, Kaliasot tiger keeps foresters on toes

MP: Haihaiyavansi community files complaint against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri for hurting...

MP: Haihaiyavansi community files complaint against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri for hurting...

MP: No, Namibian Cheetahs are not being shifted from Kuno National Park

MP: No, Namibian Cheetahs are not being shifted from Kuno National Park