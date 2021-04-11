Bhopal

Bhopal: Four complainants at Bilkhiria police station test corona positive in random test

By Staff Reporter

They had visited police station to lodge a complaint.

A police station in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of medical department found four persons of a family positive while they were carrying out random corona test at Bilkhiria police station on Saturday. It was just a coincidence that the four visitors were subjected to corona test and they were found positive. The four persons had visited police station to lodge a complaint.

Police have now taken strict measures to prevent spread of virus among police personnel. There will be restricted access to outsiders in police stations. Speakers will be used by police to interact with the visitors.

On Saturday, a team of doctors from JP Hospital reached Bilkhiria police station for corona test of the cops. On insistence of police station house officer Umesh Singh, the team carried out Covid tests of complainants. Singh said the four complainants tested corona positive.

Cop with mask at a police station in Bhopal
