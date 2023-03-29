Bhopal: Four booked for setting youth on fire

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four men poured petrol on a youth and set him on fire in Habibganj, police said on Wednesday.

The youth has received severe burns on his face and his treatment is underway at a private hospital in Bhopal, the police added.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that Ankit Jatav (18), a native of Vidisha, received severe burn injuries. Jatav works at a fast food stall and was walking towards his house at 4 pm on Tuesday.

On the way, he met Avtaar, Ompaal, Pushpendra and another person whom he did not know. He had an old rivalry with Avtaar and Ompaal. All four of them began abusing Jatav. When he protested, Avtaar assaulted him and threw petrol on him.

Before Jatav could manage to escape, Pushpendra and Ompaal caught hold of him, while Avtaar set him on fire by means of a lighter. As Jatav caught fire, all four of them fled from the spot.

Locals rushed Jatav to the hospital and informed the police, who have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab the four accused.