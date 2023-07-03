Bhopal: Forest Teams Launch Combing Operation In 3 Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accused who killed a tiger in core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve and fled with its head are still on the run. Separate teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Even combing operations are being conducted in three districts where accused could be hiding. “We are still investigating the case,” Field Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, L Krishnamurthy, told Free Press. Another officer of Satpura Tiger Reserve said combing operation was underway in two to three districts including Betul and Chhindwara.

The suspected small human settlements known as Dera of nomadic people are also being searched. “We are also quizzing suspected habitual criminals (of wild animals). Along with team of Satpura Tiger Reserve, STF team is also looking into the case,” he said. The help of dog squad had been taken. Cash award of Rs 25,000 has also been declared for anyone who provided information about the accused but no major breakthrough could be made into the case. The delay in arrest has also given an opportunity for wildlife activists to attack Tiger Reserve officials.

Few days back, a highly decomposed body of a tiger was found inside the core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve. The forest officers were shocked to see that head of tiger was taken away by the poachers. This is probably for the first time that a headless carcass of a tiger was discovered in any tiger reserve. The accused were into sorcery and owing to this reason that accused beheaded the tiger and fled with its head.