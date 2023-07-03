Bhopal: Allow Candidates Below 21 Yrs As Primary School Teachers: HC

Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday asked school education department to recruit candidates below 21 years of age as primary school teachers.

Ankita Irpache and Shivani Thakur of Narsinghpur had challenged the advertisement published on January 1, 2023 in the High Court.

Counsel for petitioners Rameshwar Thakur said, “Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) in its advertisement published on January 1, 2023, had mention minimum age as 21 though it is 18 years. We challenged it in High Court, which instructed school education department and DPI to allow candidates below 21 years of age.”

“Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra in their order called the condition of minimum age 21 as unconstitutional,” advocate Thakur added. The HC also asked school education department and DPI to make the situation clear.