Bhopal: Forest guard caught taking bribe of Rs 60,000

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police in Bhopal have caught a forest guard red-handed for taking bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant belonging to Vidisha district, said officials here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Manu Vyas told media that the complainant Rajendra Singh Rajput, resident of village Bamori Shala in Vidisha district, had gone to work on farm of farmer Ghanshyam.

The forest guard Ashish Raghuwanshi arrived and seized the tractor and said that Rajendra was doing agriculture work on the forest land.

The three including deputy ranger Suresh Sharma, forest guard Ashish and the middleman Brij Bhushan Sharma demanded money from him.

The complaint was verified and a trap wing was formed to arrest the accused in the case.

On Tuesday, trap wing reached village and as soon as the money was handed to the middleman Brij Bhushan, the police caught them red-handed.