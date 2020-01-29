Bhopal: Foreign artists get luxury cars, locals given mini bus

BHOPAL: Organisers of Lok Rang being held at Ravindralaya to encourage local artists seem to have failed to meet the purpose.

They are discriminating between the foreign and the local artists. While the foreign artists are being brought to the site of the event by luxury cars, the ones from the state and from different parts of the country have been given worn-out mini buses for commuting.

Artists have come from Brazil, Ukraine, Russia and Australia to take part in Lok Rang.

Tribal artists from UP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and from other regions in the country are also taking part in it.