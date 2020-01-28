Indore: 5% hike in property tax surcharge from Feb 1

Indore: For those who have not paid their property tax for fiscal 2019-20, should act now as the Indore Municipal Corporation is going to increase surcharge by 5 per cent on property tax from February 1.

Additional municipal commissioner SK Chetanya said that 5 percent surcharge is being levied on the property tax for fiscal 2019-20. “This surcharge will be increased by 5 per cent from February 1. That means people who would not pay property tax by February 1 would have to pay 10 per cent surcharge,” he added.

He appealed to taxpayers to deposit the property tax by January 31 anyhow and avoid surcharge. Chetanya said that the IMC would carry seizure drive against the defaulters.