Bhopal: Food and Drug Administration Department finds ingredients near toilet during raid in restaurant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against restaurant owner and manager for their negligent act, which may have spread life-threatening diseases.

An FIR was registered under Section 269 of IPC (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) against them.

A team of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department raided Saini Restaurant at Karond Chowraha on Monday and found that ingredients, which were to be used to prepare food, were lying 3 feet away from toilet sheet, according to FIR. The area was used to stock flour, vegetables, spices etc.

The FDA team led by BS Dhakar raided restaurant. Samosa, sauce, gulab jamun, jalebi were kept in open containers, according to FDA officials.

They said that restaurant had been sealed and FIR has been lodged against owner Gita Prasad Saini and manager Santosh Pal at Nishatpura police station under Section 269 of IPC. Samples of sauce were also taken for testing. Team found poor sanitation all around in the restaurant, officials added.

According to FDA senior officer DK Verma, restaurant has been sealed. Test report of samples is expected shortly. “If report goes against restaurant, Sections like 420 of IPC will be added. Police have also registered case for preventing officials from discharging their duties,” he added.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:47 PM IST