Bhopal: FMPCCI to present industry recognition awards today, late journo to be awarded posthumously

Bhopal: A general assembly of the Federation of MP Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI) is set to be held on Sunday in the capital, where the best performing businessman will be felicitated.

The sixth edition of the Outstanding Achievement Award will recognise the small and big industries of the state in three categories. Governor Mangubhai Patel is attending the event as the chief guest.

President of the Federation of MP Chambers of Commerce and Industry, RS Goswami said that there were four awards in the first category of small industries – Small Enterprise of the Year, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Research and New Product Development Award and Health, Safety and Environment Friendly Enterprise of the Year.

Eight Awards will be presented in the Large and Medium Industries category including Large Enterprise of the Year, Medium Enterprise of the Year, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Outstanding Achiever for Export, Research and Development Technology Award, CSR Award, Recruiter of the Year, Health, Safety and Environment-Friendly Enterprise Award, he said.

And the third category Recognition (Jury) Award will recognise four talents including the University of the Year, School of the Year, Emerging Diagnostic Center of MP and CSR Award during Covid Pandemic, he further said.

Goswami said that due to Corona, social and industrial activities were closed for the last two years.

“Industrialists in MP stopped the exodus of workers. Paid the wages of the workers on their own. The difficult times are gone and now it's high time to recognise the work of the industries who have established a name of themselves on their own,” said Goswami.

During the event, FMCCI will also felicitate late journalist Chandrabhan Saxena posthumously with Life Time Achievement award for his contribution to the industries as a media person. He had lost his life after a prolonged health battle during the corona pandemic. His son Aaradhya Saxena will receive the award on his behalf.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 02:39 PM IST