Bhopal: Flowers, idols, frames all over water bodies after immersion

Bhopal: After immersion of idols of Lord Ganesha at notified water bodies like Prempura Ghat, there is filth all around besides remains of flowers and broken idols. Immersion continued for two days in the state capital. However, BMC had made arrangements for big bins to dump flowers, coconuts shells and other material before immersion.

The immersion of idols of during festival is a major source of contamination and sedimentation in lakes. The idols are made up of clay, Plaster of Paris, cloth, paper, wood, thermocol, jute, adhesive material and synthetic paints etc. Out of the all material used in making the idol, thermocol is non-biodegradable while paints contain heavy metals such as chromium, lead, cadmium and mercury.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:34 PM IST