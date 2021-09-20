Back to school, chalk & duster: After 18 months, school bell rings for primary & middle classes in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Government and private schools opened for students of class 1-8 in the state on Monday after a gap of about 18 months. Most private schools did not open for various reasons but all government schools opened and registered impressive attendance of students.

Government schools made appropriate arrangements for the students. Sanitiser was made available at school gates and masks were ensured. Students without masks were provided masks by the teachers.

“We distributed slate and pencils to the students on the first day. Out of 98 students from 1-5, over 50 students turned up on the first day,” said Nisha Kamrani, principal of Government Vidya Vihar Higher Secondary School.

Primary class students return to school after 18 months in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Government school at Bawadia Kalan was decked up to welcome students of the primary section. Students were welcomed with tilak and chocolates. The school witnessed around 40% attendance.

“Only 50% of the class’s strength was allowed. An estimated 40%-50% of the students attended classes on the first day,” said district education officer, Nitin Saxena.

Only one student was allowed on a bench and social distance norms were followed. Appropriate arrangements were made for sanitisation of school building besides classes. All school staff members have been vaccinated, added Saxena.

Advertisement

Students being greeting at school on Monday in Bhopal | FP

"Today, the schools have been reopened for Classes one to five. We are following all the strict COVID guidelines and the students are also instructed for the same. We have also sanitiser dispensers in different corners of the school and social distancing is being maintained." Dr Usha Khare Principal of Shaskiya Girls Higher Secondary School, Bhopal

A primary class underway in school in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Advertisement

Covid-19 protocol in place at school | FP

Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang interacts with student at primary school on Monday. | FP

Private schools still in dilemma

In the state capital, only a few lesser known private schools were open while prominent schools remained closed. The private schools reasoned that half yearly exams were on for students of class 10 and above and therefore primary classes remained shut.

Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh has claimed that most parents are reluctant to send their children to schools as the threat of a third corona wave looms large.

Advertisement

Teacher distributes chocolate to student on their arrival at school in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Viny Raj Modi, vice president of the Association of Unaided Private Schools said most schools were holding the three-monthly examinations through online mode at present."So, such schools were not open from Monday. However, some schools resumed classes. In private schools, only 25 per cent of parents have given consent for the physical presence of their children. They will start coming to schools after completion of the three-monthly examination," Modi said. Rekha Negi, the mother of a Class I student in Jawaharlal Nehru School, said she would not send her child to school as the pandemic continued, and there were chances of the infection spreading due to travel in school buses and vans.

School for Classes VI to XII, with 50 per cent attendance cap per day, had started earlier

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:28 PM IST