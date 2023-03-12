Bhopal: Five women from state feted with 'Ahilya Samman, 2023'

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12:43 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate International Women's Day, the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) on Saturday conferred 'Ahilya Samman, 2023' to five women of the state. Among the awardees were cricketer Soumya Tiwari, Bharatnatyam dancer and theatre artiste Tanishka Hatwalne, TV actress Shubhangi Atre, Gondi mural artist Nankusia Shyam and actress and singer Vibha Srivastava. Shubhangi Atre could not be physically present due to health issues. Journalist and political analyst Girija Shankar was the chief guest and the state's renowned Bhil artiste Bhuri Bai was the special guest in the programme organised at Samanvay Bhawan.

On this occasion, managing director (MD) of CRISP, Shrikant Patil said, "If we look at the history and culture, we will see that the Goddess of wealth is Mahalakshmi and the Goddess of learning is Maa Saraswati. We want to strengthen women through the schemes of the government. Currently at CRISP, we have begun automobile courses for women; we want to take the new initiatives further.

