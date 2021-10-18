e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:05 PM IST

Bhopal: First year student at Excellence College commits suicide

The student, a Bachelor of Art (BA) first year student, was reportedly under depression because of the study.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday evening, police officials said on Monday.

The student, a Bachelor of Art (BA) first year student, was reportedly under depression because of the study. He had spoken to his mother four days ago and said that he was not able to pay attention in his study.

According to police, the deceased identified as Abhishek Lodhi, 17, a resident of Raisen district, was studying at Excellence College in Bhopal. He was living at a rented house along with his cousin in Chunabhatti locality.

On Sunday evening, his cousin went to a saloon. When he returned, he found Abhishek hanging from a ceiling fan. He brought him down and rushed to JP Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said that a suicide note had been recovered from the spot the spot. In the note, he wrote that he wanted to open a school and also wanted to be a rich man, but he failed to do that, said police.

The police have registered a case and handed over the body to parents after autopsy.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:05 PM IST
