Bhopal: 13-year-old girl raped, accused held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shopkeeper allegedly raped a minor girl in Sukhi Sewania locality on Saturday, police officials said on Monday.

The girl was walking towards her father’s shop, when the accused dragged her into bushes and committed the crime, they said.

A neighbour of the girl spotted the incident and raised the alarm. The accused managed to escape before he could have been caught.

The incident took place at Imalia Sukhi village. According to police, the girl was going to her father’s shop when the accused waylaid and dragged her into bushes.

The accused threatened the girl to keep mum, else he would harm her family members.

The police have arrested the accused identified as Ishant Ahirwar, 19, who runs a shop in the same village.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:38 PM IST