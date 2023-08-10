Bhopal: First Time Voters, Youths On Radar Of Political Parties

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the upcoming assembly elections, first time voters and youths are going to play a major role in formation of government. BJP and Congress are making all out efforts to attract these young voters to brighten their chances of victory.

The first time voters figure is higher than it was in the last assembly elections, BJP Yuva Morcha State President Vaibhav Pawar told Free Press. “The first time voters’ number in Madhya Pradesh stands at 33 lakh and of these 2.52 crore are between 18-40 years of age. This is a huge figure and these young voters will certainly play a decisive role in the victory in the assembly elections,” said Pawar.

To attract the youths including the first time voters, Yuva Morcha is organising various programmes at different levels, for instance, events were held in different panchayats to reach out the youngsters, said Pawar. Around 6.70 lakh youths including 3. 42 lakh first time voters turned up in these programmes, he added.

The Yuva Morcha is hopeful the youth-oriented schemes started by Shivraj government will attract them to the party fold; these include Learn and Earn Scheme, the scheme to send youths from deprived communities to foreign for studies, youth welfare schemes and others.

Vivek Tripathi, Youth Congress spokesperson, talking to Free Press said in the upcoming assembly elections, 52 per cent youths will exercise their franchise. Of them 12 per cent are first time voters. There is a huge resentment among the youths against the government and so Congress is hopeful that the youngsters and their family members will vote for Congress, he claimed.

Patwari exam scam and other irregularities have left youths dismayed, while the qualified candidates of primary teachers’ eligibility test 2020 are also up against the government, said the YC leader.

“We are going to colleges, assuring the youths that on coming to power, Congress will streamline the education sector which is currently in a bad shape,” he said.

But the first time voters are going to prove a hard nut to crack for political parties as none are aware of their political leaning. Hence it will be difficult for every political party to impress the first time voters.