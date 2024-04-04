Bhopal: First-Time Voters Prioritise Candidate’s Party Affiliation And Profile

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the ensuing general elections the significance of first-time candidates cannot be undermined as they command attention as a powerful and influential force in the electoral process. In the city, first-time voters say that for them party symbol and candidate’s profile is important and they would look into it before exercising their franchise.

Free Press talked to a few first-time voters who turned 18 this year to gauge their sentiments as they look forward to casting their vote for the first time.

Excerpts:

Weigh candidate’s profile

“I will certainly vote for the candidate rather than the party. When the candidate is competent and capable of fulfilling their promises, then who cares about the party. What matters most is the individual’s ability to deliver on their commitments”.

- Hardik Shukla

Assess candidate capability

“Before casting my vote, I will carefully consider the candidate's platform and the facilities they promise to provide if elected. I’ll evaluate the promises made during their campaign and assess their capability to fulfill those promises”.

- Abhay Gupta

Party over candidate

“I will vote based on the party and not the candidate. Firstly, I’ll definitely look after the candidates and their profiles and importantly the party they represent. But I will align with the party symbol not with the candidates. My decision is already made”.

- Harshita Tomar

Party symbol important

“I will vote based on the party symbol. I have already decided whom to vote for; I made up my mind as soon as I received my voter ID. You won’t believe, my decision was made even before the election dates were announced”.

-Shilpi Jain