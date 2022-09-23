Bhopal: First IVF centre to set up at Hamidia Hospital, first such government facility in state

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) Centre will be set up at Hamidia Hospital. State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said that it would be the first set up in a government facility in the state. Laboratory will be set up in 2,000 square feet area, which will take 3 to 4 months.

“Treatment in private IVF centres is expensive. After opening in Hamidia Hospital, treatment will be free,” Sarang added.

Minister Sarang inspected new building of Hamidia Hospital on Friday. He said opening of IVF centre would benefit poor, childless couples. Such a step has been taken for the first time at government health facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The IVF centres will be set up in 6 medical colleges of state. They include Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa and Sagar. Their approval was ordered in February this year.

According to doctors, the cost of IVF treatment in private hospitals ranges from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This treatment will be free of cost at Hamidia Hospital.

Minister Sarang who also inspected Sultania Hospital that has been shifted to Hamidia Hospital, talked to the patients. He said patients visited Sultania Hospital in large numbers.