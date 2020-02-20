Bhopal: First in the country; MP cabinet approves Time-bound Clearance Act-2020

Provision for punishment to those officers who will not give permission within time limit has also been made in the Act. Besides industries, the investors in MSME, tourism and IT sector will be given the above facility.

One day has been fixed for giving 25 types of licence. Seven days for ten types of licence and 15 days for five have been set as time limit.

If the permission is not given within the fixed time, a consulting officer can use the digital signature of the officer and give the permission. An investor has to apply through MP’s Invest Portal. There has been a provision that applications will be accepted only through portal.

If an investor seeking permission through portal has no proven records of violating laws up to two years, his credentials will not be inspected only once in a calendar year.

Industrial houses to get power at Rs 4 per unit

Industries Department has been given the responsibility to supply power to the industrial units in Mohasa Babai that has been declared an industrial town.

Industrial Development Corporation has been authorized to put up application to the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) for the purpose.

Industries Department will buy electricity from the Power Trading Corporation through ERC and supply it to the industrial units.

This will help the industrial houses get power at Rs 4 per unit. Accordingly, the industrial units will earn a profit of Rs 2 per unit. At present, the industries department is supplying power to Pithampur industrial town at Rs 4.13 per unit.