Bhopal: CM leads Kamal Nath ‘Out of the Box thinking’show, bureaucrats yield little results

Four groups, namely Social Sector, Irrigation and Agriculture Sector, Infrastructure and Energy and Industrial Development Sector were formed for brainstorming session. Top officials of all departments were present in the group.

Later, the presentation started with Social Sector group comprising of school, health and women and child welfare department. As the suggestion came that School Kalyan Samitis could be formed on the lines of Rogi Kalyan Samitis for monetization of school property, CM asked if concerned departments have ever conducted the outcome audit of the welfare schemes.

It was then that CM pointed out that innovative approach should be adopted. Why college buildings are planned with housing for teachers etc? Government should invest only in college building while private investors can take care of the housing project.

During presentation on irrigation and agriculture sector, CM raised the point why private mandis can’t be developed in state. Space of government mandis too can be used for monetization; one needs to think beyond the Mandi Act.

In presentation of Infrastructure and Roads sector, when cess on housing not having parking facilities was presented, CM said that it would be a kind of policing and not acceptable to people. He also opposed change of land use proposed to raise revenue in master plan.

When land monetization was discussed, Kamal Nath said that most wasteful use of land is done in the government buildings. He gave example of rest houses where acres of land are used for a residential unit of about 1000 square feet. Construction of ring roads is commercially viable for private investors where even banks are ready to finance.

Term ‘Bond’ was used again here to raise funds to which CM said that these are high sounding words but who will buy your social impact bonds. It doesn’t have a revenue stream.

On water, CM said that presentation should have ideas outside FRBM. On tourism he stressed on viability gap funding. During presentation on roads, CM was satisfied with the plan but asked what about plans for new roads- he didn’t get answer.

Questioning the state industrial development corporation, CM said that why state should get into this, let private investors do it. ‘When you have smart cities why not smart industries?’

