Bhopal: FIRs lodged against 41 for food adulteration

BHOPAL: Under the Shuddh ke liye Yuddh, more than 11,536 samples of food items were sent for lab testing from July 19, 2019. Out of them, reports of 4491 samples have been received, said Joint Controller DK Nage here on Thursday.

The campaign is being run to check adulteration in the state. More than 1600 samples collected for testing during the campaign were found to be sub-standard.

In the report released after examining the food samples, 2,885 samples were found to be of standard quality. Of the remaining samples, 1013 samples were found to be substandard, 396 with fake seals, 58 adulterated, 88 unsafe and 51 prohibited. Court proceedings are in progress in all these cases.

Under the ‘Shuddh ke liye Yuddh’ campaign, 108 FIRs have been lodged against food traders who manufacture and sell adulterated food items. During this period, action has been taken against 41 adulterators under NSA.