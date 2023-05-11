 Bhopal: Fire breaks at backside of hotel, no fatalities reported
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An outdoor unit of an air conditioner (AC) installed at a hotel in MP Nagar caught fire on Wednesday, the police said.

The coaching centre is located near hotel whose students were evacuated as the fire broke out. No fatalities were reported.

MP Nagar police station house officer Sudhir Arjaria said that the outdoor unit of the AC installed at a hotel in MP Nagar caught fire at 6 pm. He added that the office of a BJP leader named Krishna Ghadge is located close to the hotel, adjacent to which a coaching centre is also situated.

Ghadge came out of his office and began evacuating all the students from the coaching centre. The fire station was informed and as many as five fire trucks reached the spot within no time to put out the fire. No explosion or other grievous incident was reported from the spot, and it took around an hour to extinguish fire.

article-image

