Bhopal: FIR should be registered against those leaving boreholes open, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said an FIR should be registered against those who leave the boreholes and step wells open.

He also directed all the ministers to check the open boreholes and step-wells in their constituencies. Chouhan made the statement before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He also asked the ministers to identify those death traps and make a list, so that action might be taken to fill those boreholes.

The Indore tragedy is an eye opener, he said, adding that the boreholes and step-wells, which have been covered without being filled, should be opened and sealed properly to avoid any accident.

According to Chouhan, work for registration under Ladli Behna Yojna is being done on war footing and 47.97 lakh beneficiaries have been registered till April 3.

Chouhan said 2,611 Ahatas, operating along with liquor shops, have been closed.

Besides 232 liquor shops, located within 100 meters of schools and religious places have been closed, he said.

Crops on 70,000 hectares damaged

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm damaged crops on 70,000 hectares, Chouhan said, adding that information about the damage has yet to come from four/five districts. He asked the ministers to visit the affected villages and see whether survey was properly done.

ACS instructs to cover borewell, well and Bawdi

Additional chief secretary (ACS) home, Rajesh Rajora have given instructions to all collectors to close down borewells which are non-functional, well and Badwi (stepwell) which are covered improperly within 30 days, the officials said on Tuesday.

36 people lost their lives in Indore recently, as the floor of a temple constructed on a Bawdi caved in on Ram Navmi. The Indore district administration has removed encroachment and demolished the temple.

It is instructed to complete the survey of all open water bodies in urban and panchayat areas. An order has been issued to prepare a list of such water bodies as early as possible, whereas a deadline of 30 days has been set to complete the work.

An order has been issued to remove encroachments from wells and Bawdis (stepwells) and to cover them properly. The amount should be taken from land owners. Case should be registered against violators.

BMC to remove encroachment on wells, stepwells: Survey begins after collector orders inspection

After the stepwell tragedy in Indore, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun a survey regarding encroachment on wells and stepwells in the city. Post survey, BMC will remove encroachments. Similarly, it plans to fence and maintain the area to prevent mishaps. There are 14 stepwells and 25 wells, according to BMC record.

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, ‘There are 14 stepwells and 25 wells in Bhopal. We have written a letter to authorities urging them to maintain all the structures instead of closing the unused ones. Proper maintenance includes proper fencing and repair work to prevent mishaps. The BMC has begun a survey on encroachment on them and steps will be taken in the matter.’

BMC superintendent engineer Udit Garg said, ‘We are looking into encroachments on wells and stepwells in the state capital. A survey is being conducted. Our team has been pressed into service.’ Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania had also instructed to conduct a survey and close the unused (useless) structures. Instructions have also been given for unused tubewells and mine debris. BMC, SDM, zila panchayat CEOs have given instructions regarding the survey.

All panchayat secretaries and patwaris have been asked for a detailed action on this. The SDMs have been directed to take protective steps in respect of Bawdis, ponds and other such structures. Along with this, instructions have been given to cover all the wells. The officers are directed to register FIRs against violators.