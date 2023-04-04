Mumbai: Only 14% of population administered booster shots; BMC vaccine centres short of doses | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Though Covid-19 cases are on the rise across Mumbai, the response to booster doses continues to be lukewarm. So far, only 14 per cent of people have taken their booster shots, as per the Covid-19 vaccination dashboard. Civic officials have attributed this to the drop in Covid cases and vaccine shortage. Currently, the civic body has only 6,000-7,000 doses of Covaxin and has entirely run out of Covishield.

In January 2022, the Central government had embarked on the precautionary/ booster dose drive for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that since there was a drastic drop in Covid cases, the numbers of those turning up for booster doses had also dropped, to the point that later, there were no takers for it.

People show no response to taking booster doses

Despite people being urged to complete their Covid vaccine course, there has been zero response, Dr Kumar said. However, given the recent surge in cases, guidelines have been issued, requesting people to come forward and get vaccinated.

“We have controlled Covid cases but currently there is a surge. However, it is not alarming as more than 95 per cent of these are asymptomatic. Moreover, people have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, except that not all have taken their booster shots. We have been creating awareness about the importance of the Covid vaccine but people resist taking it, saying cases have come down so there is no need to take a third dose,” he said.

BMC vaccine centres facing shortage of vaccines

Meanwhile, health experts have also pointed out the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai for the last six to seven months. Experts said though the Centre has allowed mixing and matching of vaccines for booster doses, citizens insist on taking the same vaccine that they had been administered earlier, for their booster dose. BMC vaccine centres are currently reeling under a huge shortage of vaccines and as a result, even those willing to take the booster are not ready to do the vaccine rounds again.

“BMC has run out of Covishield, which many Mumbaikars opted for. Over 90 per cent of the people prefer Covishield for their booster dose, which is, however, not available at government or civic-run centres. The turnout for the booster dose is dismal, as compared to those for the first and second doses,” a civic health official said.

BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said Covishield and Covovax vaccines have been out of stock since mid-December. “We have asked the state government for fresh stock, but we are also witnessing low uptake at centres,” she said.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for Covid-19 cases and vaccinations, said this was also the case in private vaccination centres. “Since the symptoms are milder and people are getting better, they are unwilling to be vaccinated,” he said, adding, “So, private vaccination centres are not purchasing too much, fearing wastage.”

