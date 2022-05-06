Bhopal: FIR registered for illegal water connection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teelajamalpura police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a resident for installing an illegal connection of water supply. The complaint was filed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), said water works department superintending engineer AR Pawar on Friday.

A case has been registered at Teelajamalpura police station under Sections 403 and 379 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

According to Pawar, Jameela Begum, a resident of zone 3 in 14 ward in Teelajamalpura, had connected water pipeline illegally from the newly laid pipeline.

On the complaint raised by a resident, an investigation was carried out. The allegation was found to be true. It was found that she had illegally connected the line on May 1 night, according to BMC.

From 2014 to 2022, 60,000 illegal connections were made legal. Of the total, 50 per cent of the offenders are found to be from Old city, Pawar said.

