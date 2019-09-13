Bhopal: FDA seems helpless in curbing application of wax on fruits

BHOPAL: After recent raids of Foods and Drugs Administration (FDA) teams, it seems helpless in curbing application of wax on fruits. FDA inspector Dharmendra Lunia said, “FDA team has instructed traders to display the type of wax applied on apples.

But it is not possible for them to display it as it will affect on their sell. FDA is seriously considering on technique for the costumers to differentiate paraffin wax from other kind of waxes which are permitable for fruits.

Actually traders apply wax for protection of fruits like papaya, apples and other for protection from moisture. Waxed fruits have longer shelves life in market.”

However, FDA has instructed the fruits sellers to display the type of wax applied on fruits. But the FDA is doubtful that traders will follow the suit as it may affect their sales in market. Secondly, it would be difficult for customers to differentiate the good from the banned wax.

FDA administration has allowed to apply limited categories of waxes like beewax, shellac, and carnauba on apples and others fruits. FDA has disallowed paraffin wax which is petroleum jelly.

As per FDA, wax coating helps in locking the moisture, thus extending the life of apples. Apples that are wax coated looks so fresh that a consumer will never know the difference between the fresh and old one. Traders are allowed to apply a certain quantity of wax on the fruit.

Customers may not be aware that apples with a shiny or glossy skin may not be fresh and of good quality based on their appearance. Although apples contain high water content they also generate their own wax, which coats the whole fruit, reducing moisture loss and keeping them fresh for a longer time.