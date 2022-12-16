e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Father-son duo booked for duping youth on pretext of offering job in railways

Bhopal: Father-son duo booked for duping youth on pretext of offering job in railways

Lured with the offer, Amir gave the amount to Ehsaan and got the forged call letter

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jahangirabad police have registered a complaint against a man and his son for duping a man of Rs 1.8 lakh on pretext of getting him a job in railways, police said on Friday.

SHO Jahangirabad, Shahwaz Khan told Free Press that a case was registered on the complaint of Amir against the father-son duo. The key accused has been identified as Hasan, while his father Ehsaan is co-accused. Hasan used to work at a private finance company in Bhopal in 2021, where he had befriended the Amir.  Hasan quit his job in July 2021 and lured Amir with a job promise in the railways. Hasan claimed that his father Ehsaan had contacts in railways and he, using his resources, could get him a job on a handsome salary.

Hasan even took Amir to his home and arranged a meeting with his father. Ehsaan had even handed over a fake call letter in the name of railways, in which Amir was promised a job  in return of Rs 1.8 lakh.

Lured with the offer, Amir gave the amount to Ehsaan and got the forged call letter. However, when he went to take the joining, he was told that the call letter he was showing was fake.

Amir then approached the Jahangirabad police and lodged a complaint against the duo. 

