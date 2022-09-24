Bhopal: Fashion designer Mumtaz Khan felicitates city’s young achievers

Bhopal: Mumtaz Khan fetes young achievers | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two young achievers of the city were felicitated by fashion designer Mumtaz Khan in Bhopal on Saturday. The youngsters who have brought laurels to the city include Miss Global India 2022 Mansi Chaurasia and the winner of Champion of Champions Mud Car Rally Saud Shahab.

Mansi Chaurasia is studying pharmacy in Bhopal and has recently won the title of Miss Global India, 2022. Mansi will soon represent India in international competitions. Saud Shahab, on the other hand has won the Champion of Champions title in car rally.

On this occasion, city-based fashion designer, Mumtaz Khan said, “It is our duty to appreciate such youngsters so that they are motivated to go forward.” Several other people including, Anurag Upadhyay, cinematographer Troy Khan, singer Kirti Sood and Professor Aamir Mehboob were present at the felicitation ceremony.

