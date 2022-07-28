NTA starts application process for Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test; Details here |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) scheme. Candidates who are interested in the scheme, can apply for the same at the official website — yet.nta.ac.in.

August 26 will be the final date to apply for the scheme while the Application Correction Window will remain open from August 27 to August 31.

Here's how to apply for the Young Achievers Scholarship:

Go to the official website — yet.nta.ac.in. Depending on your registration status, select the ‘register’ or ‘login’ link from the home page. Enter and submit all the required details. Submit the application. The form will appear on your screen. Download and save the form for future use.

Candidates need not pay any exam fee. Once the application process gets done completely, NTA will release the admit cards on September 5, 2022 at the official website.

The exam is scheduled to take place on September 11. The three-hour long test will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode. It will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in 78 cities across India, and the question paper will be available in Hindi and English.