Bhopal: Farmers will get chance to fill loan waiver forms again

BHOPAL: The government which is going to start the second phase of loan waiver will give an opportunity to the farmers to fill in the loan waiver forms again.

Before the first phase of loan waiver, the farmers had filled in the forms of different colours.

The government is going to provide the opportunity to those farmers who could not fill in their forms in the first phase.

Some of the farmers complained that they could not fill in their loan waiver forms, and the government acceded to their request.

In the first phase, loan worth Rs 50,000 in the current account and up to Rs 2 lakh worth NPA were waived.

In the second phase, the government plans to waive loan worth Rs 1 lakh in the current account.

The finance department’s refusal to sanction funds has become the main hurdle of the agriculture department in the way to waiving loan.

The agriculture department needs Rs 4,000 crore to waive loan worth Rs 1, 00, 000 by March 31, but the finance department is not ready to give that much amount.

According to sources, the finance department agreed to sanction the funds following a meeting with the Chief Minister, but it is again talking about reduction of funds.